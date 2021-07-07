Awareness prog for yak farmers held to mark World Zoonoses Day

DIRANG, 6 Jul: The National Research Centre on Yak (NRCY) here in West Kameng district on Tuesday organized an ‘awareness-cum-sensitization programme’ for Brokpa yak farmers from Surkatang, Barshi and Lubrang to mark the World Zoonoses Day.

A team of the NRCY, comprising Drs Aneet Kour, Martina Pukhrambam and Mokhtar Hussain, visited the yak farmers at their summer migration camps in Sanya GG to sensitize them to the prevalence of zoonotic diseases, their transmission and management.

Dr Hussain spoke about zoonotic diseases which get transmitted from humans to animals and vice versa, and stressed on the need to stem their incidence.

Dr Kour highlighted the importance of simple measures like washing hands, cleanliness of animal surroundings and proper cooking of milk and meat products before consumption in order to avoid the transmission of diseases between humans and animals, while Dr Pukhrambam demonstrated proper hand cleaning practices and emphasized on the importance of wearing masks and gloves while handling animals.

In addition, awareness was also created among the participants regarding Covid-appropriate behaviour. Masks, soaps, gloves, etc, were distributed among the farmers.