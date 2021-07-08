Central team arrives to take stock of Covid situation

ITANAGAR, 7 Jul: A two-member central team arrived here on Wednesday in view of the surging cases of Covid-19 in the state.

The team, comprising Patna AIIMS Pulmonary Medicine Associate Professor Dr Somesh Thakur and Kolkata-based AIIH and PH Professor Dr Sanjay Sadhukhan, is reviewing the preparedness of the state government and interacting with the healthcare workers.

Speaking to the press after visiting the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu, Dr Thakur said that the second wave arrived late in the NE states, compared to the rest of the country.

“There could be various reasons for it. However, the cases are continuing to rise and this is worrying,” said Dr Thakur.

He said the number of active Covid-19 cases is very high in the state, considering the percentage of population. “This has exceeded the national average. It is a matter of concern and the central government is worried. That is why we have sent help to the state government,” he said.

Dr Thakur expressed satisfaction with the preparedness of the state government in tackling the rising cases.

“The state machinery is doing good and the situation is under control for now. Of all, the pace of vaccination is quite good. It is proven that vaccines have

reduced hospitalization and help to fight severe cases. This will definitely aid if the third wave hits the state,” Dr Thakur added.

State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa, who accompanied the central team, informed that the team visited TRIHMS, the TrueNat lab and the DCH.

“Besides these visits, the central team has been interacting with the officials of the health department, right from secretary to bottom level. There have been a lot of discussions, focusing on the pros and cons. The team also interacted with doctors and gave valuable inputs,” said Dr Jampa.