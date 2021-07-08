Govt adopting 3-pronged strategy to contain spread of Covid: CS

‘Only vaccinated citizens will be allowed to enter Arunachal’

ITANAGAR, 7 Jul: The Arunachal government is following a three-pronged strategy – tracking and testing, enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour, and vaccination – to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar informed this to the home ministry during a videoconference on Wednesday.

Chaired by union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla and attended by all the chief secretaries of the NE states and the UTs, the conference was conducted to review the Covid-19 situation in the states and UTs.

Kumar said only those citizens who have been vaccinated will be allowed to enter the state.

“We are ensuring that anyone who wishes to enter into Arunachal Pradesh, he or she has to be vaccinated prior to his/her entry into the state,” the CS said.

Informing that 68 percent of the people in the age category of 18 years and above have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine, the CS requested the Centre for an additional three lakh vaccine doses in order to achieve cent percent vaccination coverage of that age group by next month.

Kumar said the health infrastructures are being improved even in the remote areas of the state.

“Oxygen and oxygen beds have been made available, while the state government is trying to add 500 more oxygen beds in the near future,” he said.

There are two RT-PCR units in the state and every district has TrueNat machines of appropriate capacities for Covid testing, Kumar said, adding that “medicine in sufficient quantity is available.”

On the issue of the mismatch between the ICMR’s and the state’s Covid-19 data, he said that the data discrepancies will be rectified by next Monday.

DGP RP Upadhyaya, Health Secretary P Partibhan and State Surveillance Officer (IDSP) Dr L Jampa also attended the conference. (CS’ PR Cell)