MLA inspects school, damaged culvert in Ledum

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 7 Jul: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering on Wednesday visited Bilat-Ledum area and took stock of the losses and damages caused there by rainfall-triggered floods.

The MLA inspected the under-construction Bilat-Peneng RCC bridge on the Pasighat-Ledum-Koyu PWD road, and instructed the construction agency to ensure time-bound completion of the construction work.

He later visited the government upper primary school in Ledum, and approved three additional classrooms for the school.

Ering also inspected the damaged culvert over the Bograng Korong river, and asked

the PWD engineers to “prepare estimates for its restructure during the winter.”

The culvert was damaged by surging waters of the river, caused by heavy rainfall in the last few days.