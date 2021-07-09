Awareness progs on FMD conducted

ZIRO, 8 Jul: In view of the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) affecting animals in Lower Subansiri district, the animal husbandry & veterinary (AH&V) department here deployed rapid response teams (RRT) to the affected areas to ensure early containment of the epidemic.

Since its outbreak, the district has reported 348 cases in mithuns and 121 cases in cattle, with 13 deaths (only calves) since June.

The RRTs organized ‘awareness-cum-treatment camps’ at Dem, Deed, Bilo and Pei villages.

AH&V Deputy Director Dr Taba Heli apprised the villagers of treatment and management of FMD in livestock, and advised the farmers to cooperate with the veterinary teams whenever they come for treatment or vaccination.

He advised the livestock owners to get their livestock vaccinated with FMD vaccines twice a year to control FMD outbreaks.

DAH&VO Dr Hano Tama asked the farmers to report any FMD-like symptoms in their livestock to the nearest veterinary health centre or directly to the DAH&VO here “for prompt action, instead of reporting it to the directorate in Nirjuli or the higher authority.”

All the veterinary officers of the district participated in the awareness camps. (DIPRO)