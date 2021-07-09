‘Jivas 2021’ fashion show to showcase Arunachal’s tribal crafts

NEW DELHI, 8 Jul: The Foxtail Heritage Fashion Association announced the launch of ‘Jivas 2021’, powered by Arunachal’s tourism department, in association with the union tourism ministry’s ‘Incredible India’ initiative and NGO Matru Kriti, at the Press Club of India here on Thursday.

The event aims to promote tourism in Arunachal, uplift the tribal people of Arunachal and their textile and handloom industry, and empower rural and tribal artistes and artisans.

Jivas 2021 is also a fundraising fashion event to boost the morale of cancer patients and support them emotionally and financially. It will showcase the immense talent of the local designers and models and “shed light on the grandeur of the state through its traditional designs, textiles, jewellery, cultures, cuisines and creativity at the national and international levels,” the organizers said.

Foxtail chairman Rinchin Sangey informed that Foxtail is supporting women’s skill development programmes, educating a number of children, and donating towards the welfare of the needy people in Delhi.

“Jivas 21 is yet another innovative step of Foxtail to showcase a fusion of Arunachal Pradesh’ traditional fabrics in a trendy avatar and raise awareness about cancer and promote tourism in the Northeast. Some of the models and designers are cancer survivors themselves,” he said.

“More than the remarkable fashion statements, the determination and positivity of the survivors will be in the limelight with a remarkable social statement,” Sangey said.

Foxtail CEO Taniya Yami said that Jivas 2021 is a “glitzy fashion show with a powerful social message of fashion, compassion, delectable cuisines and delightful destinations.

“Jivas 2021 celebrates high fashion as well as the spirit and hope of cancer survivors,” she said.

“Along with haute couture creations of a dozen designers, presentations by models, and cultural programmes, Jivas 2021 will showcase Arunachal Pradesh’ gifts of natural beauty and cultural diversity. The state’s uniqueness must be fully acknowledged and appreciated in terms of its coexisting cultures, commendable cuisines, pristine places and tremendous talent,” the organizers said in a release.

The event will start from Arunachal and slowly move to other parts of India, the organizers said.