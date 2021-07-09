Hostel’s foundation stone laid

JOLLANG, 8 Jul: The foundation stone of the new Don Bosco College (DBC) boys’ hostel here was laid by IMC Mayor Tame Phassang, in the presence of Jollang GP Chairperson Tana Taha Tara and others on Thursday.

Bishop of Itanagar, Rev John Thomas, blessed the foundation stone.

Phassang in his address highlighted the secular fabric of India, and thanked the Salesian missionaries for their service to the Arunachal society. He also urged the people of Jollang to support and make DBC “a remarkable landmark for years to come.”