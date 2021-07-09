Fish fingerlings distributed

NAMSAI, 8 Jul: The Namsai KVK has distributed two lakh fish fingerlings among the beneficiaries of Namsai district under the Tribal Sub-Plan titled ‘Development of model integrated farming system for farmers of Namsai district’.

Around 100 farmers from Kungseng, Kungsung, Nampoong, Naputia, Podumoni, Chongkham, Mabira, etc, areas benefitted from the programme.

Before the distribution of the fish seeds, the farmers were trained by KVK experts in various aspects of pond management, feeding, and post-stocking management. They were also taught about livestock-based integrated system and encouraged to establish such model for generating more income.