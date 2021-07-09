Micro-containment zones notified in ICR, Pasighat

ITANAGAR/PASIGHAT, 8 Jul: The Itanagar capital region (ICR) administration on Thursday notified Polo Colony in Naharlagun as a micro-containment zone, following detection of 57 Covid cases in the area.

The area’s residents have been put under home quarantine for 14 days, and restriction has been imposed on all persons entering or exiting the area without prior approval of the DC or the DMO/DSO.

The DMO has been directed to collect samples of the primary and secondary contacts for Covid-19 tests after shifting all positive cases to the Covid care centre.

The DMO and the DSO have been directed to carry out rapid antigen/RT-PCR/TrueNat testing of all the residents.

“The movement of people for supply of essential items and other emergency services shall be regulated and police/security guard shall be deployed by the SP to regulate the movement,” the order read.

Meanwhile, the East Siang district administration on Thursday notified Upper Banskota (Ward 5), Lower Banskota (Ward 8) and Fire Brigade area (Ward 4) in Pasighat as micro-containment zones, following detection of Covid-19 cases in these areas.

No persons will be allowed to enter or exit these areas without prior approval of the DMO/SDO (S), and violators will be prosecuted under Section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Section 188 of the IPC, the order from the DC read.

All the residents of the notified areas have been put under home quarantine, and the DMO and his team will collect samples of the primary and secondary contacts of the Covid positive cases.

In another order, the DC said that violators of Covid-appropriate behaviour would have to “undergo mandatory rapid antigen test, in addition to payment of the notified fine amount.” (DIPROs)