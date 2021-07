KOLORIANG, 8 Jul: The Kurung Kumey district administration has directed temporary closure of NH 173 (Package 4) near Leel village, in order to expedite the formation-cutting for the Trans-Arunachal Highway.

The road will be closed from 10 am to 2 pm, and from 8 pm to 5 am from 12 July to 31 July.

Ambulance/medical cases and emergency services are exempted, the notice from the deputy commissioner read.