MLA flags off bus, ambulance

DIRANG, 8 Jul: Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering on Thursday flagged off a Dirang-Itanagar APST bus service and an ambulance from the ADC office here in West Kameng district, in the presence of DC Karma Leki and ZPC Rinchin Zomba Merakpa.

Private transportation services from Dirang to Itanagar charge a fare of Rs 2,500 per passenger, whereas the fare for the APST bus service is Rs 860.

The MLA congratulated the people of Dirang circle on getting the bus service, and lauded the Chief Minister Pema Khandu-led BJP government for distributing more than 60 ambulances to various districts of the state, including West Kameng.

He further urged the DC and the DMO to functionalize the circle office and the PHC in Thembang block.

The DC and the local MLA regularly visit various ongoing centrally-/state-sponsored projects in Dirang.

HoDs, administrative officers, panchayat members and others attended the programme. (DIPRO)