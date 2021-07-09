Assn seeks rectification of tender norms

ITANAGAR, 8 Jul: Expressing resentment over the floating of an e-tender by a UP-based corporation for construction of a 120-bedded integrated hostel-cum-sports training centre here in the state, “depriving the local contractors from participating in the tender process,” the All Arunachal Registered Contractor’s Association has appealed to the chief secretary to communicate with the union sports & youth affairs ministry and the corporation for rectification of the eligibility criteria and the tender norms.

In a representation to the CS, the association on Thursday also demanded clarification over “the major change in design and specification of the 300-bedded integrated hostel-cum-sports training centre in Itanagar to a 120-bedded hostel-cum-sports training centre by the corporation.”

Stating that there is no office of the corporation, named UP Projects Corp Ltd, in Arunachal, the association said that “the bid criteria of compulsory Class A contractors/firms registered with the UP Projects Corporation is too harsh and totally discriminatory against the bona fide indigenous contractors of Arunachal Pradesh.”

“The minimum eligibility criteria prescribed by the corporation is a well-designed tactic to pre-reject the participation of eligible local firms in the bidding process,” the association said, and added it was against the policy decision of the state government.