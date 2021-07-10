1 more dies of Covid-19, state’s toll reaches 186

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: One more Covid-19-related death was reported on Friday, taking the state’s death toll to 186.

According to the DHS report, a 68-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Changlang died of Covid-19 at the DCH in Pasighat on Friday at 6:15 am.

The patient had complained of fever, cough and shortness of breath on 16 June. He had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the Jairampur CHC on 21 June, and again on 1 July after a repeat test. He had been admitted to the DCHC in Jairampur on 29 June, and later referred to the DCH in Pasighat on 1 July. The patient’s vaccination status is nil.

Meanwhile, the state on Friday reported 403 new Covid-19 cases, of whom 209 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 80 Covid-19 cases, followed by 36 cases in Lohit and 34 cases each in East Siang and Namsai.

With 24 percent, Kamle reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

A total of 305 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Friday.

A total of 5,933 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day (see full bulletin)