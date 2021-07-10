ICR DC convenes meeting on Covid-19 situation, lockdown likely

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Friday convened a virtual meeting with all the stakeholders of the ICR to discuss the rising cases of Covid-19.

Local MLA Techi Kaso, along with police officials, corporators, panchayat and religious leaders, members of student organizations, transport federations and bazaar welfare committees, health officials, and representatives of the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries attended the meet.

Later, briefing the press, the DC informed that the majority of the people who attended the meeting called for imposition of strict lockdown for 14 days to stop the spread of the virus.

“For the last one week, the Covid positivity rate is increasing at an alarming rate. It is touching 9 percent on a regular basis. We are in a danger zone now,” said Potom.

He informed that, based on the suggestions of the stakeholders, he is going to write to the state government for imposition of lockdown in the ICR.

“As per the decision of the state’s disaster management authority on 19 June, it was directed to the district administration that if the positivity rate goes above 5 percent, complete lockdown should be imposed. Keeping this in mind, the meeting suggested a complete strict lockdown,” the DC informed.

He also made it clear that no special permit will be issued to anyone, and once again appealed to the people to observe Covid-appropriate behaviour to stop the spread of the coronavirus.