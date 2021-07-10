APP to appeal against  bail to major drug peddler

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) said it is going to appeal to the higher court against the granting of bail to Joseph Kino, a major drug peddler.

Kino, who was arrested on 27 May from E Sector, Naharlagun, was granted bail on 4 July by the west sessions division court in Yupia.

A top police source informed that the police presented strong evidence, based on the investigation made by them, and opposed the granting of bail to Kino.

“We managed to bust his chain of supply and arrested many peddlers based on the information provided by him.

We were in the process of busting his financial network. Granting of bail can disrupt the investigation process as witnesses can be intimidated,” said a police official.

At the time of Kino’s arrest, the police recovered two pouches of suspected heroin weighing 146.41 gms, Rs 1,50,000 in sales proceeds, eight mobile phones, and two laptops, in the presence of Magistrate Laxmi Dodum and independent witnesses. A case [No-89/21 u/s 21 (b) NDPS Act] has been registered at the Naharlagun police station against him.