DC asks banks to perform better

ROING, 9 Jul: Expressing concern over the decrease in the credit-deposit (CD) ratio of the banks in Lower Dibang Valley district, Deputy Commissioner KN Damo asked the banks to perform better and meet the targets allotted to them.

The DC said that only banks that are performing would be allotted businesses under government schemes.

The CD ratio in the district decreased to 1.73 percent from 21.41 percent on 31 December, 2020, and rose to 19.68 percent on 31 March, 2021.

Addressing a district level review committee meeting on the banks’ performance here on Friday, the DC advised the banks to use social media platforms to inform customers about the government schemes, and to prepare actionable annual plans and stick to it.

Government schemes such as KCC, PMEGP, Mudra loan, kisan credit card, fishery KCC, WCC, SHG finance, financial literacy/skill development programme, PM social security schemes and recovery of government-sponsored loans, including bakijai cases, were reviewed during the meeting.

“The central and state governments have started the schemes in sectors like agriculture, MSME, etc, as it is considered the backbone of the rural economy and would facilitate the economic uplift of the rural population,” the DC said, and urged the bankers to “take initiative to educate the people on the types of loans available and provide loans to eligible people.”

Addressing the concern of the banks with regard to repayment defaulters and poor repayment of government scheme loans, he recommended seeking help from the GBs, CBOs and panchayat members to root out bogus applicants and provide loans to genuine beneficiaries who would responsibly repay the loans.

Roing SBI Lead District Manager AP Singha spoke on the performance of the banks in disbursement of loans in various sectors.

Present at the meeting were DPO Marto Dirchi, government departments’ representatives, the ArSRLM BMMU, Roing, and bankers. (DIPRO)