Complaint lodged over exorbitant school admission fees

BOLENG, 9 Jul: A complaint has been lodged with the Siang deputy commissioner against the authorities of various schools here in the district for “overcharging of school admission fees from the students.”

Team Clean Siang District, which lodged the complaint, said several complaints have been received from parents about the schools charging higher than the fees fixed by the state government.

Providing a copy of a money receipt, the organization said that admission fee as high as Rs 2,200 has been charged from a student by the authority of the government secondary school here, in violation of the government order.

As per the order, admission fee has been fixed at Rs 120 for Classes 9-12, apart from an annual fee of Rs 100 for AISS/AISSCE (internal) board examination per student, the organization said, providing a copy of the order issued to all the principals and headmasters of all the higher secondary and secondary schools of the state.

The organization appealed to the DC to take stringent action against the erring principals and headmasters, and to issue direction to them to “refund the already overcharged fees to the parents.”