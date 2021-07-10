One dies in accident

ITANAGAR, 9 Jul: A boy died in an accident near the chief minister’s private residence in P Sector here when the Santro Xing car he was driving fell off the road at around 6 am on Friday.

Upon receiving information, the ‘ready party’ of the capital police rushed to the spot and retrieved the seriously injured boy from the wreckage. He was taken to the RK Mission hospital here but he succumbed to his injuries.

“The police are now searching for the deceased’s relatives. The body will be kept at the RKMH mortuary till the parents are found, and a case will be registered,” the police said.