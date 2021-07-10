RGU inks MoU with FFDC during nat’l webinar

RONO HILLS, 9 Jul: A national webinar themed ‘Revitalizing the potential of aroma industry in Arunachal Pradesh: Local to global perspectives’ was organized by RGU, in collaboration with Kannauj (UP)-based Fragrance & Flavour Development Centre (FFDC), on Thursday.

The webinar was aimed at showcasing the biodiversity of Arunachal, recognizing the market potential of the fragrance and flavour industry, and orienting the younger generation and other stakeholders towards the varied career opportunities in the fragrance and flavour market.

RGU and the FFMC inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for conducting various collaborative activities in the future. The MoU was signed by RGU Registrar (in-charge) Prof Otem Padung and FFDC principal director Shakti Vinay Shukla.

Earlier, RGU VC Prof Saket Kushwaha described Arunachal as “nature’s paradise, blessed with a variety of flora and fauna.”

He said that the webinar “advanced the strategic, academic and research relations between the FFDC and RGU by signing an MoU, which is a landmark achievement in devising and improvising the aroma industry in the Northeastern region.”

RGU Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra spoke on “the overall market size and potential demand of the aroma industry in the country and the state.”

Highlighting the initiative of the organizing team, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam said “it was the first webinar held at the university on exploring opportunities in the aroma and fragrance industry, which will certainly improve the livelihood opportunities in the state.”

Shukla explained the different dimensions of the aroma industry and its linkages across other sectors.