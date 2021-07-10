Shah to chair meeting with NE CMs on 17 Jul, boundary disputes likely to be discussed

SHILLONG, 9 Jul: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting with the chief ministers of the Northeast states on 17 July, during which he is likely to take up the matter of interstate boundary disputes among other issues, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Friday.

The meeting will also be attended by the chief secretaries and the directors general of police of these states, he said.

“The union home minister has informed us that he will be chairing a meeting with all the chief ministers of the NE states at the convention hall here, tentatively on 17 July,” Sangma told reporters.

He said the Centre has expressed desire that interstate issues among states should be resolved before the 75th Independence Day on 15 August.

“For 50 years, we could not find a solution to the vexed boundary problems. At present, there is a political understanding among the states in the Northeast. We can discuss this matter at a higher level,” Sangma said. (PTI)