Gov expresses concern over increasing Covid cases

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: Governor BD Mishra has expressed deep concern over the rising trend of Covid positive cases in the state, and urged all the officials concerned and the public to take every precaution against the pandemic.

Sharing his concern with Health Minister Alo Libang, Mishra on Saturday advocated taking stronger measures and necessary initiatives as per the recommendations from the State Disaster Management Authority and the health department.

He also suggested to the health minister to “explore and implement innovative methods to reach people for vaccination.”

“Vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour are the best hopes for all of us to emerge successfully from the pandemic,” he said.

Stating that the district administrations should be firm in dissuading Covid protocol violators, the governor advised the minister to involve NGOs and other organizations in such efforts.

He commended the capital police “for the special effort against people violating Covid-appropriate behaviour in the state capital,” and said such drives must be conducted throughout the state.

Besides urging the people of the state to strictly observe Covid-appropriate behaviour, the governor emphasized the need to increase RT-PCR tests, particularly in the containment zones.

He commended the frontline workers, medical teams, police personnel, the district administration, the health department, media persons and anganwadi workers, and exhorted the frontline workers to create awareness on the disease and Covid-appropriate behaviour. (Raj Bhavan)