AOA organizes solidarity run for athletes representing India at Tokyo 2020

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) on Saturday organized a solidarity run themed ‘We#Cheer4India’ to support and convey best wishes to all the athletes representing the country at the Tokyo Olympics.

Education Minister Taba Tedir, who is also the AOA president, flagged off the run from IG Park here along with MLA Laisam Simai on Saturday morning. The run culminated at the state guest house in Niti Vihar, informed AOA treasurer Bulang Marik.

A total of 120 athletes have so far qualified for the Olympics, which will begin on 23 July.

AOA vice president Ojing Tasing, AOA secretary-general Bamang Tago, ICR DSO Nada Apa, Arunachal Pradesh Football Association general secretary Kipa Ajay and sportspersons and officials of various sports associations joined the run.