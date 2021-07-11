ABK team inspects breached road, distributes umbrellas, wearables

PASIGHAT, 10 Jul: A team of the Adi Ba:ne Kebang (ABK), led by its president Getom Borang and secretary-general Okom Yosung, along with Pasighat Highway Division EE Dabe Perme and others inspected the breached portion of the Pasighat-Pangin road near Rottung village in East Siang district on Friday.

The breached road has hampered surface communication to Siang, West Siang, Shi-Yomi and Upper Siang districts.

Stating that early restoration of communication is crucial, the ABK president lauded the villagers of Rottung for handing over their land for the construction of a diversion road.

In appreciation, the ABK team handed over 100 umbrellas, 50 MU boots and 50 raincoats to the villagers who are voluntarily assisting the highway department by working on constructing the diversion road.

The ABK team also held a brief discussion with the volunteers led by Tajir Siram, and people from affected villages led by Pangin ZPM Oyar Muang.

Muang said that, if permitted, the people of Pangin are willing to construct a foot suspension bridge over the breached portion of the road.

“The villagers of Rottung have shown exemplary humanitarian and community service. Without their determination and efforts, the department will not be able to complete the new diversion road project on time,” said ABK secretary-general Yosung.

The ABK reiterated its request to the state government to “approve the proposals for restoration works submitted by the highway department.”

The EE assured the team that the department would clear the debris at the block point shortly to examine the possibility for constructing a temporary hanging bridge.

“As of now, two excavators, one front and back hoe (JCB) and one bulldozer have been engaged fulltime for the construction of the alternative road from 20 Mile area through Rottung village to the main national highway, and additional excavators are being called from Aalo,” the EE informed.

He said the alternative road would be completed within 20 days.

“The block point clearance is a dangerous task and the department has already expedited the process for reconstruction, but this being a national highway scheme will invite tenders and may takes months for realization,” Perme added.

A team of the Adi Ba:ne Kebang Youth Wing, led by its vice president Sanju Taloh, also inspected the block point.

Meanwhile, the ABK urged the Jio regional manager in Pasighat to ensure proper functioning of the Jio network in Rottung village.