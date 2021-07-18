Covid-19 health kits distributed

CHANGLANG, 17 Jul: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav on Saturday distributed Covid-19 health kits provided by the NHIDCL for the district hospital here and the CHCs and PHCs in the district.

The Covid-19 health kits contain Covid-related items and medicines mainly used to combat the spread of Covid-19 and to treat positive patients. Such health kits will also be provided to the ANMs of the sub-centres after conducting an orientation programme for the ANMs.

Miao ADC Sunny K Singh, WHO SMO Dr Geetika Vashisth, DMO Dr K Mossang and DRCHO Dr Jomnya Ado were present at the distribution function. (DIPRO)