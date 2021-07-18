DDSE seeks boundary walls around schools

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) Deputy Director of School Education (DDSE) Mallo Yam Gollo on Saturday appealed to the ICR administration to consider erecting boundary walls around all the schools in the capital region to put a stop to encroachment.

Gollo said this during a virtual meeting convened by ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom with officers of the education department and principals and headmasters of various schools to take stock of the numerous issues in the education sector in the capital region.

Participating in the meeting, All Arunachal Private Schools Association (AAPSA) president Techi James Tara and general secretary Levi Kuty requested the DC to allow opening of schools only for boarders while restricting the day scholars. They said that the private schools have been badly hit by the pandemic since last year.

The AAPSA representatives also said that “complaints are being received that government schools are taking admission of students from private schools without proper verification and documentation.”

At the directive of the DC to look into the matter, the DDSE assured that

all school in-charges would be directed to carry out proper scrutiny while receiving the documents of the students.

“If any such lacuna exists, the matter will be rectified,” said the DDSE.

The DC also highlighted the ongoing Covid-19 situation and urged all to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. (DIPRO)