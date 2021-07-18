Forest officials seize illegal timbers, chainsaw

DIRANG, 17 Jul: Following a complaint from the villagers of Thembang about illegal logging, the forest officials here in West Kameng district conducted a raid in the forest areas of Tungri recently and seized sawn timbers and a chainsaw.

Villagers of Thembang, Gonthung, Pangma, Semnak, Cherrong and Tangchenmu accompanied the forest officials during the raid and helped them in lifting the seized timbers upto the roadside.

The forest cover in Tungri is very less and the growth of trees is very slow due to its high-altitude location. Keeping this in mind, the village panchayats had imposed a complete ban on logging in Tungri. However, illegal logging was going on despite the ban.

A complaint has been lodged with the Thembang CO against the person responsible for illegal logging in Tungri.