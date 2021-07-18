State reports two more Covid deaths on Saturday, death toll crosses 200 mark

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: With two Covid deaths reported on Saturday, the state’s death toll stands at 201.

A 28-year-old female from West Kameng had complaints of fever, cough and breathing problem from 7 July. She tested Covid positive through a rapid antigen test on 11 July at the general hospital in Bomdila, and was referred to the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu on the same day. The patient passed away due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with Covid pneumonia on 17 July at around 7:30 am at the DCH in Chimpu.

A 65-year-old male in Lower Subansiri district had anasarca with altered behaviour on 13 July and tested Covid positive through RAT at the general hospital in Hapoli on the same day.

The patient, with pancreatic cancer, diabetes mellitus and chronic liver disease, was in home isolation, and passed away on Saturday at around 4:30 am.

Both patients were unvaccinated.

On the same day, the state reported 475 cases of Covid-19, with 214 of them being symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region reported the highest 129 Covid-19 cases, followed by 51 cases in Namsai and 48 cases in West Kameng.

With 25 percent, Tirap reported the highest positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 17 percent.

A total of 412 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Saturday.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has a total of 44 patients, while the DCHC in Midpu and the DCH in Pasighat have three and nine patients, respectively. The SQF in Lekhi has 47 occupants (see full bulletin)