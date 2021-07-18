Former MoS for social welfare, WCD Mekup Dolo passes away

ITANAGAR, 17 Jul: Former minister of state (MoS) for social welfare and women & child development (WCD), Mekup Dolo passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

Born on 5 April, 1960 in Rilloh village in Pakke-Kessang, Dolo had worked as an instructor at the crafts centre in Seppa. She was a representative from the Bameng constituency from 1999 to 2004.

She is survived by her husband and four children.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep sorrow over the passing away of the former minister and offered condolences to the family, friends and well-wishers of Mekup Dolo, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Governor BD Mishra and Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona also mourned the demise of the former MoS.

In his message, the governor said that “in her passing away, the state has lost one of the meritorious women legislators of the state.”

“I join my people of Arunachal Pradesh to pray to the almighty god for eternal peace for the departed soul and fortitude for the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss,” the governor said.

Sona in his condolence message said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing away of former MLA Mekup Dolo. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in this hour of grief.”

The speaker prayed to the almighty for eternal peace of her departed soul and for strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

In a letter to Mekup’s husband and former deputy chief minister Kameng Dolo, Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia expressed deep sadness and shock over Mekup Dolo’s untimely demise.

“Late Mekup Dolo was not only an active political leader but also a social reformer. She was one of the first women representatives of the state of Arunachal Pradesh and was instrumental in your long, successful political career, justifying the saying, ‘Behind every successful man there is a woman’,” Rebia wrote in his letter, and conveyed condolences to all the members of the bereaved family.

Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee president and former chief minister Nabam Tuki said, “She had a distinguished personality and was a very sensible, dignified and popular leader of Arunachal Pradesh. Her selfless contribution and devoted service for the welfare of the people and development of the state will always be remembered. Arunachal Pradesh has truly lost a great leader of the people.”

He extended condolences to the bereaved family and prayed to the almighty to give them comfort and strength to bear the irreparable loss.