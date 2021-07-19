APCSDYB demands CM’s resignation over roads’ condition

ITANAGAR, 18 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Seva Dal Young Brigade (APCSDYB) has demanded resignation of Pema Khandu from the post of chief minister and “immediate transfers of the highway department chief engineers and executive engineers” for their failure to maintain the highways in the state.

In a press release, the APCSDYB criticized the poor construction of the highways, and said that “portions of the national highways and bridges collapsed not only in the capital city but also in districts such as East Siang, Upper Siang, Kurung Kumey, Kra Daadi, Upper Subansiri, Changlang, Namsai, Tirap, Longding and Changlang districts.”

Claiming that the state government “compromised the standards for building and maintenance of roads,” the APCSDYB also lamented that the highways are being constructed at a snail’s pace.

“The state government must enforce state machineries and resources to ensure speedy completion of the highways and restoration of worn-out roads,” it said. (PTI)