DA terms bandh announcement uncalled for

PASIGHAT, 18 Jul: The East Siang district administration (DA) has termed the 10-hour bandh announced by the Legong Banggo Students’ Union (LBSU) on 19 July “uncalled for” on the grounds that “action has been initiated in all matters listed on their charter of demands.”

On the issue of eviction of illegal land encroachers within the earmarked area in Sille township, proceedings were initiated and several notices for eviction, as well as hearing for claims and objections, were served to the encroachers and the landowners as per government notification No LM-343/2016/903, dated 19/09/2019, issued by the state’s land management secretary, the DA said.

However, the Itanagar permanent bench of the Gauhati High Court in an order dated 11/11/2020 stayed the operation of the government notification and eviction notices, based on an application filed by some of the respondents.

Accordingly, the entire proceedings were halted in compliance with the court order. However, a counter-affidavit has been filed by the district administration in the high court for vacation of the court order, so that proceedings of eviction and hearing of claims and objections may be restarted.

The DA also informed that show cause notices have been issued to all government employees found to have encroached on government land. All heads of departments have been issued notices not to grant NOC to encroachers for MACP, etc, it said.

Regarding the revocation of land possession certificates (LPC) issued under the notified area, the DA said that hearing was initiated by the deputy commissioner and the process for cancellation of the LPCs in the notified area started.

“However, as the person concerned petitioned the high court and the matter being sub judice, cancellation could not be done at that time,” the DA informed.

A contempt of court notice was also issued against the East Siang DC and the Sille-Oyan CO for their failure to abide by the court’s direction to “demarcate the boundaries of the LPC-issued land in the notified area.”

“Therefore, in compliance with the court order, the boundaries were demarcated. However, a committee has been constituted by the deputy commissioner to examine the feasibility of cancellation of the LPCs issued in the notified area, but because of the Covid-19 situation, the matter could not be taken up as had been initially planned, the DA said.

“Earmarking and issuance of LPCs to all schools within 37th AC – earmarking of listed schools have been done and relevant documents like sketch maps, etc, have been submitted to the education department, which has to apply for LPC as per laid down provisions,” the DA said.

On deployment of additional police personnel at the Kemi check gate, the DA informed that the matter has already been brought to the notice of the SP.

The district administration has also taken cognizance of the demolition of the government quarters of the veterinary department in Sille and proceedings have been initiated by the administration under relevant laws, it said, adding that an FIR has been registered at the Sille police station.

The DA said that it is aware of the sensitivity and genuineness of the Sille township issue and has taken every step in its capacity to give effect to the 2019 government notification.

“The administration has exhausted every effort at its level and in its legal fight with the Gauhati High Court and has faced contempt notice twice from the court,” the DA said, and appealed to everyone to uphold the rule of law.

“At a time when the entire district is battling the Covid-19 crisis at its peak, collaboration and support of all stakeholders is highly solicited, including common denizens, student unions, NGOs, PRI members, etc. The eviction process will start once the stay is vacated by the high court,” it said.

The administration also stated that regulations have been issued to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour, “under which public gatherings have been restricted, and the union has not sought permission from the district administration regarding its peaceful protest.”

Bandh declared illegal

Meanwhile, Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom has issued an order declaring the proposed 10-hour bandh in Pasighat West assembly constituency by the LBSU illegal under Section 144 CrPC.

“Any protests, rallies, public gatherings, bandh, etc, which may increase the misery of the common people and will result in harassment of the public is hereby banned. Any blockade on NH 515 is hereby declared illegal,” the order read.

The security forces and the executive magistrates have been directed to strictly enforce the order. (With DIPRO input)