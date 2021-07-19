Bomdila notified as containment zone

BOMDILA, 18 Jul: In view of the high Covid-19 positivity rate recorded in the past fortnight, the West Kameng district administration has declared Bomdila town and adjoining Sera and Pedung villages as a containment zone till 6 pm of 23 July.

In his order, DC Karma Leki said that the district recorded an overall positivity rate of 10 percent for two consecutive weeks prior to the enforcement of the containment order on 16 July. It recorded a positivity rate of as high as 25.92 percent on 11 July.

All the entry and exit routes to and from the containment zone have been sealed. “No entry and exit to and from the containment zone without authorization by the ADC will be allowed,” the order said.

All government and private offices, except those engaged in essential and emergency services, will remain closed during the containment period.

The DC has also ordered closure of all shops and commercial establishments for a week, and the residents have been advised to contact the DFCSO (9830245648), the DRCS (9402477626/8258076453), the bazaar secretary (9436631973/8794679709), the DAO (9436291220/8794905875) and the DHO (8729905554/7640911984) for supply of essential commodities.

Persons suffering from influenza-like symptoms have been advised to contact the district control room (03782-223773) for further management. In case of other medical emergencies, the people have been advised to contact the general hospital at 108/03782-222331.

Meanwhile, All West Kameng Students’ Union president Wangchen Norbu has appealed to the residents to cooperate with the police and the district administration in effectively enforcing the containment measures.