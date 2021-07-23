77 inoculated by mop-up team in Lungla

LUNGLA, 22 Jul: The Covid vaccination mop-up team on Thursday inoculated 77 residents of Pamakhar, Sakpret and Thonglek villages in Lungla subdivision of Tawang district.

Out of the 77 villagers, 67 were given the first dose of the vaccine. Ten were pregnant women.

The mop-up team was led by Lungla CO Nawang Thutan and comprised Lungla ZPM Thutan Gombu, DRCHO Dr Rinchin Neema, and healthcare workers.

“The team will cover Kharteng, Bakhar and Phomang villages on Friday on its fourth and final day of mop-up round,” the DRCHO informed. (DIPRO)