Mahindra ‘Bolero Neo’ unveiled

NAHARLAGUN, Jul 22: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. on Wednesday launched the new ‘Bolero Neo’ at Iconic Automobiles here in presence of Capital Complex SP Jimmy Chiram.

The all new Bolero Neo is launched at an introductory price of Rs. 8.48 Lakhs (Ex-showroom price, All India) for the N4 variant. The new Bolero Neo will offer a spacious 7 seater configuration and will be available in three variants (N4, N8 & N10).

It will cater to the evolving customers looking for an SUV that is tough and authentic yet modern and trendy. The existing Bolero will continue to sell along with the Bolero Neo in the market.

Packed with modern design, powerful technology and plush features, the new Bolero Neo is made for the young evolving customers. These features includes a stylish new design and premium interiors crafted by Italian automotive designer Pininfarina, comfortable cabin and safety technology such as dual airbag, anti lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD) and cornering brake control (CBC) and ISOFIX child seat.

The new Bolero Neo is built on 3rd generation chassis shared with Scorpio and Thar and it comes with proven Mahindra mHwak engine.