Curfew hours extended in 9 dists with 10% or more weekly Covid positivity rate

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: The state government on Thursday extended the curfew hours in nine districts of the state that have recorded 10 percent or more weekly (14 to 20 July) Covid-19 positivity rate.

Health & Family Welfare Principal Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan in an order said that, after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the districts, the state health task force advised adoption of additional measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The nine districts and their Covid-19 positivity rates are Kurung Kumey (21.1 percent), Itanagar capital region (15.9 percent), Tawang and Kamle (13.1 percent each), Lohit (12.9 percent), Siang (12.2 percent), Longding (11.9 percent), Kra Daadi (10.7 percent), and Dibang Valley (10 percent).

Accordingly, the curfew timing in the nine districts has been fixed from 3 pm to 5 am, which will come into force from 25 July (Monday).

All offices, shops and establishments will function till 1:30 pm, with the exception of the exempted categories. After 1:30 pm, office staffers will continue working from home, the order said.

The order also directed the deputy commissioners to issue separate district-specific orders and continue monitoring the districts’ positivity rates, active caseloads and bed occupancy ratios.

The additional measures may be lifted if the positivity rate is maintained below 10 percent for a week, in consultation with the health department, the order added.

The state’s overall positivity rate is 7.9 percent for 14 to 20 July. (With PTI input)