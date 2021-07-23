Forum resents arrest of its prez, seeks release

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: The Arunachal Justice Forum (AJF) has expressed resentment over the arrest of its president Nabam Tagam on 20 July, and demanded his release.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police and the Delhi Police jointly arrested Tagam from New Delhi over Case No CB PS C/No-OS/21 u/s 469/292 {2) (A)/S00 IPC r/w Section 67 A of the IT Act.

“He has been charged under offences relating to documents, specifically forgery, to harm reputation and declaration,” AJF vice president Nabam Tagar informed in a release on Thursday.

The forum condemned the act of the state government and the police “for unnecessary arrest of our president without any valid reason, as Tagam is one of the petitioners in the public interest litigation (Vide No 165/2021) in connection to corruption and disproportionate assets against Chief Minister Pema Khandu in the Supreme Court, which has been listed for hearing very soon.”

It said that, in the circumstances, “any charge against him (Tagam) is malafide and politically motivated,” and demanded early release of Tagam “with all respect as an innocent and clean individual of the society.”