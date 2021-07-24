4 more succumb to Covid-19, state’s death toll at 212, with 480 fresh cases

ITANAGAR, 23 Jul: Four Covid-19-related deaths were reported on Friday, taking the state’s death toll to 212. Two of the deaths were registered on Thursday.

According to the DHS report, an 81-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Lohit died on Thursday at 4 pm in a hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam. The patient had complained of cough, fever and body ache since 12 July and had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the zonal hospital in Tezu on 16 July. He was referred to Sanjeevani Hospital in Dibrugarh on 19 July. The patient had taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

A 48-year-old male patient from Upper Subansiri died at the DCH in Chimpu on Thursday at 11:45 pm. The patient had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the district hospital in Daporijo on 29 June. He had been admitted to the DCHC in Daporijo on 7 July and later referred to the DCH in Chimpu on 9 July. The patient had taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on 10 April.

A 54-year-old male patient from Tawang died at 6:59 am on Friday. The patient was brought dead to the district hospital in Tawang. He had been complaining of cough and fever since 16 July. The patient’s vaccination status is nil.

A 54-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Changlang died at the DCH in Pasighat at 4:10 pm on Friday. The patient had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT on 15 July during random testing at the TR Camp in Miao. He had been referred to the DCH in Pasighat on 16 July. The patient had taken the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on 6 March.

Meanwhile, the state on Friday registered 480 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom 201 are symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) reported the highest 119 Covid-19 cases, followed by 44 cases in Lower Subansiri and 37 cases in East Siang.

Anjaw and Kurung Kumey both reported the highest 17 percent positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 12 percent.

A total of 517 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Friday.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has a total of 55 patients while the DCH in Pasighat has seven patients. The SQF in Lekhi has 32 occupants (see full bulletin)