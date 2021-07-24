GoAP signs MoU with IIM Shillong to set up satellite centre

SHILLONG, 23 Jul: The Arunachal government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Centre for Policy Research and Analysis-IIM here in Meghalaya for collaborating as a knowledge partner to build the capacity of the state government officers to set up a satellite centre of the IIM Shillong in Arunachal, and for necessary policy interventions.

Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar signed the MoU on behalf of the Arunachal government, while IIM Shillong Director Prof DP Goyal signed on behalf of the IIM, in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on Friday.

Terming the signing of the MoU “historic,” Khandu said that “capacity building is the most important aspect of governance and the IIM Shillong is the best in the region in the context.”

He expressed optimism that the collaboration would pave way for “creating a rich human resource, which would augment the state’s development.” He also hinted at getting into a similar collaboration with the LBSNAA in Mussoorie.

Khandu invited the IIM Shillong team to visit Arunachal next month to research and explore the potential areas for policy intervention.

“This association will make IIM Shillong the think tank for the state government, which will work in sectors like tourism, health, etc,” Khandu said.

“This is the beginning of a new era for our state, where it will focus on development of human resources along with economic interventions,” said Kumar.

Prof Goyal shared his vision on the collaboration, under which Arunachal’s state administrators will be trained in public policy and governance, starting next month. (CM’s PR Cell)