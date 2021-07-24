65 inoculated in Lungla villages

LUNGLA, 23 Jul: The Covid-19 vaccination mop-up team of Tawang district inoculated 65 residents of Kharteng, Phomang and Bakhar villages in Lungla subdivision on Friday.

Forty-eight villagers received their first dose of the vaccine, while 17 were given the second dose. Two physically challenged senior citizens who are bedridden were inoculated with their first dose at their homes by the mop-up team.

Eight pregnant women also received the first dose of the vaccine.

Later, DRCHO Dr Rinchin Neema, along with Lungla ZPM Thutan Gombu and Lungla CO Nawang Thutan, inspected the health & wellness centre in Kharteng. The DRCHO supervised the activities of the centre and personally monitored the regular immunization drive scheduled for Friday.

With this, the four-day-long mop-up round in Lungla subdivision came to an end, covering around 15 villages.

“There will be a review meeting at the end of this month and, if required, more mop-up rounds will be conducted in other villages of the district,” the DRCHO informed. (DIPRO)