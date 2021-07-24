Containment zones notified

AALO, 23 Jul: The West Siang district administration has notified Nigi and Dasi villages, Nikte, and Sector A Gour Hill (Yomcha Complex) as micro-containment zones for 10 days, following detection of Covid-19 cases in these areas.

All restrictions and regulations as per the Covid-19 protocol have been imposed in the containment zones.

The people of Liromoba circle, which was Covid-19-free till the first week of this month, have gone into ‘self-lockdown’ from 22 July to 1 August. Yomcha subdivision has also extended the lockdown for one more week to check the growing Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Aalo police have assured that they would deal with the matter of public gathering and partying on the riverbanks in isolated places on the outskirts of Aalo. (DIPRO)

