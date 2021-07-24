ADC calls for stopping unnecessary movement of people

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 23 Jul: Miao ADC Sunny K Singh has directed the Covid-19 nodal officers of Balinong and Namchick to keep strict vigil on unauthorized entry and exit of people via the check gates.

“Entry or exit permit duly signed by the Miao ADC or the Kharsang SDO shall only be treated as valid,” the local administration said.

The directive came from the ADC in view of the rise in Covid-19 positive cases in Miao subdivision in recent weeks due to unnecessary movement of people via the police check gates at Namchick and Balinong in Kharsang circle of Changlang district.

“Covid-19 positive cases have been detected among shopkeepers, businessmen and self-reported persons at the flu clinic without any travel history,” the order read.

“However, movement of people on medical exigency, air flight and train ticket passengers as well as other emergency cases like examination or interview, etc, is allowed on production of valid admit card with adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour,” it said.

The local administration has directed the Kharsang SDO and the Kharsang police station OC to ensure strict compliance with the administrative order.

Violators of the order would be penalized as per the relevant sections of the law, including the IPC and the Epidemic Act, the administration said.