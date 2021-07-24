RGU to conduct CET from 4-13 Aug

RONO HILLS, 23 Jul: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) will conduct its common entrance test (CET), 2021 for admission to various postgraduate courses/programmes and professional degree courses/programmes from 4 to 13 August, according to a university notification.

The CET will be of two hours’ duration and will be held in three sessions. The morning session will start at 9:30 am while the noon and the evening sessions will be held from 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm, respectively.

The candidates have been advised to cross-check their admit cards for the venue, date and time. They have been advised to follow the Covid-19 protocols at the examination venue.