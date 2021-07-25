DA invites applications for PMJJBY, PMSBY

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMSAI, 24 Jul: The Namsai district administration has invited applications from individuals working in unorganized sectors for one-time benefit of opening insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Jivan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and the Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY).

The state government has announced a one-time benefit of opening life insurance under the PMJJBY and accidental insurance under the PMSBY for individuals in the age group of 18-50 years working in unorganized sectors like tea garden, tea factory, brick factory, daily wage earners, private drivers, shopkeepers, etc.

The administration has advised interested individuals to get themselves registered at the labour & employment office at the district secretariat here.