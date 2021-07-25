300 goats vaccinated against FMD

NAMSAI, 24 Jul: Around 300 goats were vaccinated against foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and Peste des petits ruminants disease in Alubari village in Namsai district on Saturday.

This was part of a series of ‘awareness-cum-demonstration programmes’ organized by the Namsai KVK to educate the villagers about scientific goat farming, breeding, feeding and management.

A veterinary first aid centre was also inaugurated in Alubari by NABARD DDM Kamal Roy on Saturday.

Roy spoke about farmers-producers organizations, “which will ensure better income for the producers through an organization of their own.” He also informed about different schemes which farmers can avail through banks.

KVK Head Dr Debasis Sasmal requested the farmers to interact with the KVK “for proper flow of information both ways,” and assured them of all possible assistance from the KVK.

KVK scientist Dr Binod Kumar Dutta highlighted the common diseases in livestock, and their remedies. He also demonstrated how to prepare a balanced feed with locally available ingredients.

So far, 18 such programmes have been conducted in different villages of Namsai under the NABARD-funded project titled ‘Nutritional security and sustainable livelihood, improvement of tribal through scientific goat farming in Namsai district’.