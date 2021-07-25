Hindi: Arunachal’s new mother tongue

Flights Of Fantasy

[ M Panging Pao ]

Almost all the states of India comprise largely of people who speak one common language. Bengal has Bengali, Maharashtra has Marathi, Gujarat has Gujarati, Odisha has Odiya, Assam has Assamese, Mizoram has Mizo, Manipur has Manipuri, Meghalaya has Khasi, Jaintia etc. Of all the states of Northeast India, Arunachal is the only state without a distinct language followed throughout the state. In states like Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya, English is spoken commonly and fluently.

Arunachal Pradesh has 28 major tribes, 100 sub-tribes, and 50 distinct languages and dialects. Unlike other six states of the Northeast, Hindi is the most commonly used language in Arunachal. Hindi movies and serials are commonly watched at homes and Hindi songs are very popular amongst all tribes. In fact, TV shows like ‘Arunachal Idol’, ‘Voice of Arunachal’, etc, are dominated by Hindi songs. Hindi is the language of choice for proceedings in the legislative assembly. Hindi is also the main language used for campaigning by all politicians.

This preponderance of Hindi as the language of choice is gradually leading to Hindi replacing native languages as the common language. Today, most children prefer Hindi over native languages. In most schools, colleges, institutions and bazaars of Arunachal, Hindi is commonly spoken. Teachers teach in Hindi, doctors converse with patients in Hindi, commuters speak to auto/taxi driver in Hindi, politicians give speeches in Hindi…! The increase in spoken Hindi has also led to names of persons changing over to Hindi names in preference to tribal names.

However, the Hindi spoken in Arunachal is much different from the Hindi spoken in mainland Hindi states like UP, Bihar, Delhi, MP, etc, in both grammar and pronunciation. Grammatically correct Hindi is rarely spoken and followed in Arunachal. In fact, Hindi is spoken with a local accent and with many errors. Hindi scholars may not support our version of Hindi. In fact, it is comical and funny to hear our politicians giving speeches in Hindi.

The predominance of Hindi may have also led to a higher sense of patriotism and nationalism amongst many Arunachalees. Most Arunachalees greet each other with a ‘Jai Hind’. With most national/patriotic songs in Sanskrit, Urdu or chaste Hindi, many Arunachalees understand and assimilate these songs better than other northeasterners.

However, the rise of Hindi is leading to the decline of native languages in the region. Today a large number of our children speak mostly in Hindi; in fact, many children do not speak native mother tongues at all. The rise of Hindi has also led to the decline of English language in the state. The quality of spoken and written English is declining at alarming trends. Hindi is important, but native languages and English are also equally important.

Most mainlanders may not believe that Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar are immensely popular in Arunachal Pradesh. In fact, Arunachal Pradesh is by itself a fully Hindi name. However, most natives pronounce it as ‘Orunasol’. (The contributor is retired Group Captain, Indian Air Force)