Shah, NE CMs give standing ovation to Chanu

SHILLONG, 24 Jul: Union minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of all eight northeastern states on Saturday gave a standing ovation to Mirabai Chanu, who took home India’s first Olympic medal in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, officials said.

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh broke the news during a meeting which was chaired by the union home minister, following which everyone in the meeting here gave a standing ovation with pride, they said.

Singh also announced a Rs 1 crore package, along with other perks an Olympian enjoys, besides reserving a special post for the 26-year-old Manipur woman.

“I broke the news to everyone in the meeting that

Mirabai has opened the medal tally for India in the Olympics with a silver medal. On hearing the news, Amit Shah ji was so delighted and reached out for the mic, saying it is a great pride for India,” Biren Singh said, and posted a video of his video conversation with the Olympian.

“Everyone along with Amit Shah ji gave a standing ovation during the conference,” he said.

All eight CMs of the Northeast are attending a meeting being presided over by Shah in Meghalaya’s capital Shillong. (PTI)