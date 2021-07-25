Mirabai Chanu snatches silver at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, 24 Jul: Mirabai Chanu ended India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver medal in the 49 kg category to open the country’s account here on Saturday

The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202 kgs (87 kgs + 115 kgs) to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics. With this, she exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games, where she had failed to log a single legitimate lift.

The gold went to China’s Hou Zhihui with an effort of 210 kgs (94 kgs + 116 kgs), while Aisah Windy Cantika of Indonesia took home the bronze with an effort of 194 kgs (84 kgs + 110 kgs).

Considered her weakness in the run-up to the marquee event, Chanu attempted 84 kgs in her first snatch attempt. The Manipuri took her time and cleanly heaved the barbell.

She lifted 87 kgs in her next attempt and raised the weight to 89 kgs, which was one 1 kg more than her personal best of 88 kgs that she had lifted at the national championship last year.

However, she was unable to better her personal best and settled for 87 kgs in the snatch event, only behind leader Zhihui, who created a new Olympic record with an effort of 94 kgs.

The Chinese lifter also holds the world mark (96 kgs) in the category.

In the clean jerk, Chanu, the world record holder in the section, lifted 110 kgs and 115 kgs in the first two attempts.

However, she was unable to raise 117 kgs in her final attempt, but it was enough to fetch her a medal and open India’s account.

The diminutive Manipuri broke down after realizing that she has secured a medal and hugged her coach in jubilation.

She later broke into a dance too to celebrate the historic podium finish. (PTI)