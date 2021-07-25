State records Covid caseload of 515, one death on Saturday

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: The state recorded a caseload of 515 Covid-19 positive cases on Saturday, 218 of whom are symptomatic. The number of active cases stands at 4,465.

One Covid-19 death was also reported on the day, taking the death toll to 213.

A 48-year-old man from Changlang with no comorbidity had complaints of general weakness, cough and fever, and had tested Covid positive through RAT at the primary health centre in Kharsang on 20 July. He had been referred to the district Covid health centre in Miao on 20 July, and again referred to the AMCH in Dibrugarh (Assam) on 23 July at around 3:30 pm. However, the patient’s party took him and got him admitted to the HM Polyclinic and Diagnostics Centre in Dibrugarh, where he passed away at around 1:31 am due to Covid pneumonia and cardio-pulmonary failure.

On Saturday, the Itanagar capital region (ICR) reported the highest 139 Covid-19 cases, followed by 85 cases in Lohit and 39 cases in East Siang.

Kurung Kumey reported the highest 17 percent positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 13 percent.

A total of 406 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Saturday.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has a total of 57 patients, while the DCH in Pasighat has eight patients. The SQF in Lekhi has 35 occupants (see full bulletin)