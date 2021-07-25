Prog on rearing livestock held

MECHUKA, 24 Jul: The veterinary & animal husbandry department of Shi-Yomi district organized ‘demonstration-cum-awareness programmes on rearing livestock’ at various villages in Mechuka circle on Friday.

During the programme, which was organized under the ATMA, safe rearing and birds- and animals-related diseases were highlighted for the participants’ benefit.

The programme assumes significance after the outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease a few months back, which had resulted in the death of more than 50 mithuns in Tato circle of the district. (DIPRO)