APSLSA conducts online trg for DLSA officials

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: Dealing assistants and officials of all the district legal services authorities (DLSA) participated in a virtual training programme on ‘Establishment, accounts and documentation’, organized by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) on Saturday.

The programme, which was aimed at acquainting the staffers of the DLSAs with the latest rules and practices, featured a host of speakers and in-house trainers, including APSLSA Member Secretary Jaweplu Chai, National Legal Services Authority Accounts Officer Shailendra Kumar, APSLSA Assistant Kasi Dai, and APSLSA Assistant Accountant Nang Gamno. The event was inaugurated by Chai.

During the programme, Gamno spoke on ‘Accounts: Expenditure statements’ and cleared doubts related to matters of accounts, while Dai made a presentation on ‘Establishment and accounts: Documentation and maintenance of cashbook, utilization certificate and miscellaneous matters related to routine correspondences and for effective updating of recordkeeping’.

Kumar conducted a session on the public finance management system (PFMS), and familiarized the participants with the “ins and outs of the system,” APSLSA OSD Dani Belo informed in a release.

“The PFMS is a relatively new initiative in Arunachal and promises to bring much-needed transparency and efficiency within the department in general and the government as a whole,” Belo said.