3 Covid deaths on Saturday, toll at 216

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: The state recorded three more Covid-19 deaths on Saturday, which were reported by the health department on Sunday. With this, the state’s death toll is 216.

A 29-year-old woman in Tawang with no comorbidity had symptoms of cough and respiratory distress. She had tested positive through RAT on 19 July at the district hospital in Tawang, and had been admitted to the district Covid health centre (DCHC) on the same day.

She passed away on 24 July at around 8 pm at the DCHC. The antecedent cause of her death is severe bilateral lower lobe pneumonia, septic, subcutaneous emphysema with right-sided pneumothorax and Covid-19. The immediate cause of death is severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

In the Itanagar capital region (ICR), a 56-year-old man with comorbidity had developed symptoms of weakness, loss of appetite and breathing problem since 15 July. He had tested positive on 16 July at Heema Hospital, and had been referred from the Donyi Polo Ashok triage centre in Itanagar and admitted to the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu on 18 July. He passed away on 24 July at around 9 pm at the DCH due to ARDS with Covid pneumonia.

Another man in the ICR, a 78-year-old with comorbidity, had symptoms of haematemesis, fever and weakness since 12 July. He had tested positive on 22 July at TRIHMS in Naharlagun, and had been admitted to the DCH in Chimpu on the same day. He passed away at the DCH due to ARDS with Covid pneumonia on 24 July at around 7:55 pm.

Meanwhile, the state on Sunday registered 164 Covid-19 cases, of whom 62 are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest 82 Covid-19 cases, followed by nine cases each in East Siang and Lohit, and eight cases each in Papum Pare, West Kameng and West Siang.

Kamle reported the highest 31 percent positivity rate in the state. The ICR reported a positivity rate of 11 percent.

A total of 360 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Sunday.

Currently, the DCH in Chimpu has a total of 52 patients, while the DCH in Pasighat has 10 patients. The SQF in Lekhi has 36 occupants (see full bulletin)